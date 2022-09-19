Deaths in Clare: Monday, September 19, 2022

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Quinlivan of Lisheen, Ballynacally, Clare.



Jim died peacefully at Mowlam Nursing Home Kilrush.

Predeceased by his wife Carmel (Tuohy), sister Anne Marie, brothers John and Paddy.

Sadly missed by his daughter Tracey, son in law Gerry, grand-daughters Carmel, Emma and Elizabeth, sister Chris, brothers Michael, Tom, Christy and Martin. Sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Christ the King Church Ballycorick Wednesday 21st Sept from 6 o'clock with prayers at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass Thursday 22nd Sept at 11am with burial after to Clondegad Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Clare Branch of Irish Red Cross community support team.

The death has occurred of William (Willie) O'Leary of Kilmacoon, Doneraile, Cork / Ennistymon, Clare.



William (Willie) O'Leary (ex Garda Síochána), Kilmacoom, Doneraile and formerly Ballymacravan, Ennistymon, Co. Clare.

Passed away peacefully in Cork University Hospital on September 18th 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Grandfather of the late baby Flancadh and brother of the late Michael and TJ.

Beloved husband of Mary (nee Buckley), loved and cherished father of Claire (Killeen), Eilís (O'Meara), Catriona (O' Mahony), Niamh (Deady), Patrick and Eoin.

Sadly missed by his wife and children, sons-in-law Cathal, Lochlainn, Terry, and Declan, daughters-in law Fiona and Sarah, his adored grandchildren Lorraine, Eoin, Liam, Fionn, Aisling, Mary Kate, Patrick, Doireann, Rowan, Gearóid, Rory, Aoife, Oisín and Kate, his brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.

Reposing Iin Hannon's Funeral Home Doneraile on Tuesday, September 20th, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm followed by prayers.

Reception into The Church of The Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary, Doneraile for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, September 21st.

Burial afterwards in Oldcourt Cemetery, Doneraile.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be left for Willie's family in the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Haematology Day Unit Cork University Hospital.

The death has occurred of Michael O'Gorman, known to all as 'Dikie O'Gorman', St. Patrick's Terrace, Kilrush, Co. Clare.

In the tender care of St. Senan's Nursing Home, Kilrush. Deeply regretted by his sisters Patricia, Eilish and Chrissie, brothers Martin and Paul, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Cusack's Funeral Chapel, Kilrush, on Saturday morning (24th September) from 9.30am with removal at 10.30am to St. Senan's Church, Kilrush, for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by Cremation Service at Shannon at 1pm.

Livestreamed on the link below.

The death has occurred of Michael Flynn of Kilcorcoran, Miltown Malbay, Clare.



Michael died following a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Helen and loving father of Aoife & Oisín.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and children, brother Joe, sisters Carmel, Helen & Bernie, brother in law Dan, sister in law Bernie, niece Amy, nephew Ian, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

House strictly private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

The death has occurred of John Downes of Crossmore, Knockalough, Kilrush, Clare.



John died peacefully at his residence

Predeceased by daughter Carmel-Ann, Bother Fr. P.J., Sisters Mary Clancy, Sr. Nora.

Missed by his loving wife Mary (nee Frawley), Sons Nicholas and Francis, daughters Maureen (O’Grady), Delores (Murphy), Brenadette (Hehir), Bridge (Keane) Noreen (Hogan), bother Sonny, sisters-in-law Ida and Mary, daughters-in-law Lila and Darline, sons-in-law Martin, John, P.J., Willieand Denis, sadly missed by his grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives, Neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening 20th September from 5:30pm to 8pm at St. Marys Church, Kilmurry McMahon. Requiem mass Wednesday 21st September at 12 noon.

Donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Kilmurry Facebook Page.

The death has occurred of Ann Coffey (née Browne) of 160 Hermitage, Ennis, Clare.



Ann died peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son John, daughters Mary Howley, Ann-Marie Mulqueen & Jacqueline Coffey, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother-in-law Gabriel, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis St., Ennis on Tuesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7:30 o'clock.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Ennis Cathedral on Wednesday at 11 o'clock with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only, House private.

Donations, if desired, to Carrigoran House Nursing Home.

Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below.

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

As a mark of respect Coffey's Knackery yard will be closed on Wednesday.

