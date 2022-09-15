Search

15 Sept 2022

Deaths in Clare: Thursday, September 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Don Nolan of Killula, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly of Coolraine Estate, Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents Larry and Eileen, brother Robert.

Lovingly remembered by his wife Margaret (O' Brien), sister Jean, brothers David and Aidan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, god children Jill Phelan and Barry Fitzgerald, the extended Nolan and O' Brien families, dear neighbours and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home Killula this Saturday (17th September) from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Wells Church Clonmoney, Newmarket On Fergus on Sunday (18th September) at 12noon followed by cremation in Shannon crematorium at 2pm.

Family Flowers only.

With sincere thanks to all who supported Don in anyway, during his illness.

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

----------------------------

The death has occurred of Marie O'Donoghue (née Lyons) of Ballina, Labasheeda, Clare and formerly of Knocknamana, Clarecastle

Marie died peacefully at Milford Hospice.

Wife of the late Andy. Deeply regretted by her daughters Kate, Isolde, Dearbhla, Jackie, Amy and Andrea, son Michael, sons-in-law Paul and Paul, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Orin and Leon, brother Mike, sister Carmel, sister-in-law Imelda, brother-in-law Gerald, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St Kieran's Church, Labasheeda, this Friday, the 16th September, from 6pm with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the Kilofin Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------

