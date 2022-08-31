Deaths in Clare: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

The death has occurred of Flannan Moroney of Drumgloon, Barefield, Clare & Boston, USA.

Died on August 29th - Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his brothers Seán, Thomas, Senan, Papie & Enda, sisters Nancy & Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Patrick, Seán, Simon, Paul & Kevin, daughters-in-law Theresa, Roe, Cathy, Elena & Disa, grandchildren Kieran, Aine, David, Caitlin, Aron, Kiljan & Robyn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours.

Reposing in Daly's Mortuary Chapel, Francis st., Ennis, on Wednesday evening from 6 o'clock to 7 o'clock.

Arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Barefield, with burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret McMahon (née McNamara) of Cree West, Cree, Clare.



Wife of the late John.

Deeply regretted by her son Gerard, nieces, nephews, Gerard's partner Marguerite, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in St. Mary's Church Cree, on Wednesday, 31st August, from 6.30pm until 8.00pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, 1st September, at 12.00 noon. Followed by burial immediately afterwards in Kilmacduane cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen Humphreys (née Tuohy) of Crosstown, Wexford Town, Wexford / Feakle, Clare.



Beloved wife of John. Dear mother of Colm, Niall and the late Eoin. Sister of Margaret and the late Donal and Micheál. Sadly missed by her husband, sons, sister, grandchildren Ellen, Donagh and Aoife, daughters-in-law Linda and Connie, brother-in-law Aindreas Daly, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, on Thursday from 3 o'clock to 6 o'clock.

Removal on Friday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rowe Street, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in St. Ibar's Cemetery, Crosstown.

The death has occurred of Michael Geoghegan of Towncourt, Shannon, Clare.



Deeply missed by his loving family, children Brandon, Jordan and Eoin, brother Fergus, sister Katherine, brother-in-law Francis, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Mc Mahons Funeral Home, Shannon, this Wednesday (31st August) from 6pm to 7pm. Arriving for funeral service in Shannon Crematorium at 11am.

No flowers, please.

