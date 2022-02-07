Deaths in Clare - Monday, February 7, 2022

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Stackpoole of Carriage Lia, Shannon. Late of Esso and Ted Castles Shannon.

Predeceased by his son Robert.

Robert is deeply missed by his wife Kathleen, son Steve, brother Glenn, sister Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home Shannon this Tuesday (February 8) between 6pm and 7pm

Funeral Mass in St John and Pauls Church, Shannon on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 1pm - click here for live-stream.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Tommy Nolan of Boru Walk, Newtown, Killaloe.

Deeply regretted by his loving family - sons Cormac and Niall; daughters Sadbh and Dee; grandchildren Fleur and Louis; brother Michael, Paddy and Anthony, sister Sheila, Mary and Brid, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe on Tuesday (February 8) between 6pm and 7pm, followed by removal to St. Flannan's Church, Killaloe.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Wednesday followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of James (Séamus) Nolan of Barntick, Clarecastle

Predeceased by his beloved wife Breda.

Sadly missed by his daughters Marianne, Deirdre and Bríd; sons-in-law Brian & Aidan; grandchildren Diarmuid, Róisín, Dónal, Fionn and Alanna, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Daly's Mortuary Chapel, St. Francis Street, Ennis on Tuesday (February 8) between 3pm and to 4.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 9, at 2pm in SS Peter & Paul's Church, Clarecastle with burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery - click here for live-stream.

House Private, please. Family flowers only, Masses in lieu.

___________________________________

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Moroney (née Moloney) of Laccaroe, Feakle.

Beloved wife of the late Dan Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and Martin; daughter Marguerite, daughter-in-law Cora; son-in-law Pat; Maria, partner of Martin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law Rita, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Feakle, on Tuesday (February 8) from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in local cemetery.

May they all rest in peace - to leave a message of condolence click here.