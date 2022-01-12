Deaths in Clare: Wednesday January 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary Chesser (née Dee) Gleninagh, Ennis, Clare / Limerick



Mary Chesser (née Dee), Gleninagh, Ennis, Co. Clare and formerly of St. James’s Court, Ennis Road, Limerick. January 11th 2022 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Predeceased by her daughter Teresa. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Eamon, loving children Cormac, Rory, Dara, Kevin, Eamon, Patrick and Laura, parents Colette and Michael, daughter-in-law Esha, grandchildren Daniel and Robert, brother Garrett, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, Oana, Amitra, Aline, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Ennis on Thursday (13th Jan.) from 5 pm until 6 pm. Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshakes and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

The death has occurred of P.J. O'Halloran 3 Mountshannon, Labasheeda, Clare



P.J. O'Halloran, Mountshannon, Labasheeda and formerly of Kilmurry McMahon, Kilrush, Co. Clare.

Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Eileen.

Sadly missed by his brothers Vincent, Bernie and Kevin, sisters-in-law Ann, May and Marion, nephew Vinnie, niece Orla, grandnephews, grandniece, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at St. Kieran's Church Labasheeda on Thursday the 13th January 2022 from 5.pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilmurry McMahon Cemetery.

As a mark of respect O'Halloran and Griffin furniture store will be closed Thursday the 13th and Friday the 14th.

Please adhere to H.S.E. guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

Please leave your condolences via the tab below.

The death has occurred of John O'Neill St. Brendan's Road, Lisdoonvarna, Clare



John (better known as Jack) O'Neill, St. Brendan's Road, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. (January 6th 2022). Predeceased by his wife Chris, sisters Geraldine & Philomena. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Séan & Graham, daughters-in-law Norma & Deirdre, adored grandchildern Conor, Síofra, Cara, Odhran & Donagh, sister Marie, brother-in-law Tom Kellet, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & his many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at Cullinan's Funeral Home, Ennistymon on Thursday (January 13th) from 5pm with removal at 7.30pm to The Corpus Christi Church, Lisdoonvarna. Funeral Mass on Friday (January 14th) at 11am burial afterwards in The Holy Rosary Cemetery Doolin. Those attending John's funeral are kindly requested to adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. The funeral Mass & burial will be live streamed on the following link https://funeralslive.ie/john-o-neill/.

The death has occurred of Graham Pugh Derg View, Scariff, Clare



Graham Pugh, Derg View, Scariff and Worcester UK. Died peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the HDU in University Hospital, Limerick on Tuesday 11th January. Much loved partner of Margaret Cooney. Sadly missed by his brother Malcolm and his wife Gina, sister in law Marion Nash and her husband John (Bodyke), brother in law Ger Cooney and his wife Deirdre (Limerick), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Cremation and service in Shannon Crematorium on Thursday 13th January for family only. House private please.

The death has occurred of Marie O'Reilly Beechgrove, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Clare / Ennis, Clare

Marie O’Reilly, Beechgrove, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare and formerly of Parnell Street, Ennis. January 12th 2022 (peacefully) at Cahercalla Community Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and May and her brother Noel. Sadly missed by her sisters Peggy and Vera, brother Sean, brothers-in-law James and Jim, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral service in Shannon Crematorium on Saturday (15th Jan.) at 2 pm. Donations, if desired to Cahercalla Community Hospital. Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshakes and observe social distancing at all times.

House Private Please

For those unable to attend, Marie’s Funeral Service can be viewed by logging onto www.shannoncrematorium.com, follow the link for live streaming on the main page, enter password DTDK15 and the feed will open. The link will go live at 13.55 pm.

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

