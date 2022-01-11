Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 11, 2022

The death has occurred of Dolly Colleran (née McHugh) Cluain Gearrain, Quin, Clare / Hollymount, Mayo



Dolly Colleran nee McHugh, Cluain Gearrain, Quin, Co. Clare and formerly of Hollymount, Co. Mayo. January 10th 2022 (peacefully) at Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack, son Jarlath, sister Kitty, brother Paddy-Joe, grandchildren baby Hugh, Laura and Noel, daughters-in-law Mary Greene, Siobhan Dargan and Mary Hassett, and sons-in law Carl McKenry and John French. Sadly missed by her loving children Seán, Paudge, Muriel, Hugh, Gerard, Dolores, Loretto, Noel, Raymond, Clare, Caroline, Enda and Collette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Collette’s residence, 6 Cluain Gearrain, Quin, on Tuesday (11th Jan) from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Quin, on Wednesday (12th Jan) for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Kildrum Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Dolly’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here http://www.quinclooneymagheraparish.ie/web-cam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) DALY Dublin 8, Dublin / Carron, Clare - DALY, James (Jim), Iveagh Trust Buildings Bride Street, Dublin 8, and late of Carron, Co. Clare; 29 December 2021 (suddenly). Proud member of Faughs GAA Club and Glenanne Hockey Club, former employee of Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St., Dublin 2, on Thursday, 13th January, 2022, from 4.30 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 14th January, 2022 at 12 noon in the Church of St. Columba, Carron, Co. Clare, followed by burial in Carron Cemetery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Austin Smith Ballymacahill, Roslevan, Ennis, Clare



Austin Smith, Ballymacahill, Roslevan, Ennis, Co. Clare. January 8th 2022 (peacefully) at UHL. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Caroline, Paul, Brian, Austin, Philip and Andrew, father-in-law of Michael, Margaret (deceased), Jennifer, Marie, Elaine and Aoife, adored grandfather of Sarah, Emmet, Sean, Jason, Lauren (Deceased), Aaron, Adam, Ellen, Ciara, Daniel, Jane, Cailum, Anna, Sam and Chloe, great-grandfather of Josh and Sadie, cherished brother of Eileen, Noreen, Gretta and Eamon. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in the prison service and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements: Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Saturday (15th Jan.) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

For those unable to attend, Austin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

