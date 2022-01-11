Search

11 Jan 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 11, 2022

Deaths in Clare: Tuesday January 11, 2022

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The death has occurred of Dolly Colleran (née McHugh) Cluain Gearrain, Quin, Clare / Hollymount, Mayo

Dolly Colleran nee McHugh, Cluain Gearrain, Quin, Co. Clare and formerly of Hollymount, Co. Mayo. January 10th 2022 (peacefully) at Carrigoran House. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jack, son Jarlath, sister Kitty, brother Paddy-Joe, grandchildren baby Hugh, Laura and Noel, daughters-in-law Mary Greene, Siobhan Dargan and Mary Hassett, and sons-in law Carl McKenry and John French. Sadly missed by her loving children Seán, Paudge, Muriel, Hugh, Gerard, Dolores, Loretto, Noel, Raymond, Clare, Caroline, Enda and Collette, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her daughter Collette’s residence, 6 Cluain Gearrain, Quin, on Tuesday (11th Jan) from 4 pm until 7 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Quin, on Wednesday (12th Jan) for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Kildrum Cemetery.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times.

For those unable to attend, Dolly’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here http://www.quinclooneymagheraparish.ie/web-cam/

Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of James (Jim) DALY Dublin 8, Dublin / Carron, Clare - DALY, James (Jim), Iveagh Trust Buildings Bride Street, Dublin 8, and late of Carron, Co. Clare; 29 December 2021 (suddenly). Proud member of Faughs GAA Club and Glenanne Hockey Club, former employee of Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his sister Bridget, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St., Dublin 2, on Thursday, 13th January, 2022, from 4.30 to 6 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, 14th January, 2022 at 12 noon in the Church of St. Columba, Carron, Co. Clare, followed by burial in Carron Cemetery.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Austin Smith Ballymacahill, Roslevan, Ennis, Clare

Austin Smith, Ballymacahill, Roslevan, Ennis, Co. Clare. January 8th 2022 (peacefully) at UHL. Beloved husband of Peggy and loving father of Caroline, Paul, Brian, Austin, Philip and Andrew, father-in-law of Michael, Margaret (deceased), Jennifer, Marie, Elaine and Aoife, adored grandfather of Sarah, Emmet, Sean, Jason, Lauren (Deceased), Aaron, Adam, Ellen, Ciara, Daniel, Jane, Cailum, Anna, Sam and Chloe, great-grandfather of Josh and Sadie, cherished brother of Eileen, Noreen, Gretta and Eamon. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, former colleagues in the prison service and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements: Arriving to Ennis Cathedral on Saturday (15th Jan.) for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Parkinsons Association of Ireland.

For those unable to attend, Austin’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live here https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

Please adhere to HSE guidelines, no handshaking and observe social distancing at all times. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section below or emailed privately to info@kennedysfuneralhome.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media