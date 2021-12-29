Deaths in Clare: Wednesday December 29, 2021

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommie) Doherty Clooneen, Kilfenora, Clare / Ennistymon, Clare



Doherty Tom (Tommie) Clooneen, Kilfenora, Co. Clare and late of Chicago and Gurrane Ennistymon, peacefully at home with his family in his 91st year. Predeceased by his brothers PJ, Jack, Paul, Michael and sisters Maureen (Barry) and Anne (Regan). Deeply missed by his beloved wife Margaret, children Tommie, Ann (McMahon) and Joan (Harold), daughter-in-law Marieanne, sons-in-law Michael and Martin, grandchildren, brother Jimmy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Funeral arriving at St. Fachnans Church, Kilfenora Friday the 31st of December at 11am and live streamed at https://funeralslive.ie/tom-doherty/. Burial afterwards in Noughaval Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre or the Irish Cancer Society. Please observe current Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. No shaking of hands please.

The death has occurred of Denis Guthrie Commons North Kilnaboy, Corofin, Clare. Denis Guthrie, Commons North, Kilnaboy on 27 December 2021. Sadly missed by his sisters Sue (USA), Kathleen, Teresa, Anne, brothers Christy & Tom, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law John & Mick, extended family and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving at St Joseph's Church, Kilnaboy on Friday 31st December 2021 for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Kilnaboy Cemetery. Please adhere to current government and HSE guidelines. No shaking of hands. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence link below.

The death has occurred of Carmel Healy Ennis Road, Limerick City, Limerick / Ennis, Clare



Carmel Healy, beloved daughter of the late Martin and Mae Healy and sister of the late Sean, Patricia and recently deceased Marie. Late of Ennis Road, Limerick, Carmel’s Boutique, Parnel Street and Summerhill, Ennis.Sadly missed by her loving nieces Audrey and Eleanor, nephews Richard, Martin, Sean and Darren. Much loved by grandnieces Amy, Kayleigh, Lauren, Aisling, Emer, Maeve, Jessica and Kate and grand nephews Eli, Darragh and Dean as well as great grandnieces and nephews. Also other family, friends, neighbours and Carers.

Family Flowers only please donations if desired to the Patient Advocacy Liason Service(PALS) at UL Hospital Limerick





Funeral Mass on Thursday (Dec.30th) at 1 o'clock in the Ennis Cathedral with Burial after in Drumcliffe Cemetery.



For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Carmel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on

https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/web-cam/

If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.

Family Flowers only please

Donations if desired to the Patient Advocacy Liason Service(PALS) at UL Hospital Limerick

The death has taken place very peacefully of Reta Mc Mahon, Gower East, Cooraclare, Kilrush, Co. Clare in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Regina House, Kilrush. Wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Geraldine, Pat, John Joe and Seamus. Nana to Cormac, Caoimhe, Diarmuid, Jamsie, Gary, Fergal, David, Oisin and Sean. Deeply regretted by Seamus, Angela, Ailish and Brid. Brothers in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St Senan's Church Cooraclare on Thursday December 30th for 12 o clock funeral mass. Burial afterwards in Kilmacduane cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Regina House, Kilrush. Funeral mass will be live streamed on the Cooraclare/ Cree Parish Facebook Page. Please adhere to HSE COVID Guidelines.

The death has occurred of James McCarthy of Knockdrumagh, Ennistymon, Co.Clare on December 27th, 2021 after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his brother Des, sister Margaret, brother in law Joe, nieces Fiona, Susan and Emma, nephew Joseph, grand nieces, grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Nagle's Funeral Home, Ennistymon on Friday 31st December from 1 to 2 pm. Burial afterwards in Killenagh cemetery. Please adhere to current Government and HSE guidelines. No shaking of hands. Messages of sympathy can be left using the condolences link below.

