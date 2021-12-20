Search

20 Dec 2021

Deaths in Clare: Monday December 20

The death has occurred of Biddy O'Driscoll 24 Cross Roads, Killaloe, Clare / Castleconnell, Limerick

O’Driscoll, Biddy, 24 Cross Roads, Killaloe, Co. Clare and formerly of Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, 18th December 2021, peacefully, at the University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Gloria, Christine, Nicole and Aoibheann, sons in law Tom, Jonathan and Anthony, 8 grandchildren, sisters Peggy Kierce, and Eda Kennedy, brothers in law Jerry Kierce and Jerry Kennedy, sister in law Anne, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Castleconnell, on Wednesday 22nd December from 5.30 p.m. to 7 p.m. for family and close friends. Arrival on Thursday 23rd at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery Castleconnell. Please adhere to government guidelines.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thomas McMahon - Lifford rd., Ennis, Co.Clare - Dec. 18th peacefully at home. Predeceased by his wife Breda

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Carol & Jenny, grandchildren Andrew, James, Sarah, Calum, Jack, Tara & Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends & neighbours. Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Joseph's Church at 11:30am with burial after in Drumcliffe cemetery.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Thomas's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.ennisparish.com/our-parish/st-josephs-church-webcam/. If you wish to leave condolences you can do so below or by email to Info@dalyfunerals.com.
 
May He Rest In Peace

Please adhere to current government guidelines in relation to Covid-19

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

