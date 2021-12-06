Deaths in Clare: Monday December 6, 2021

The death has occurred of NORA MOLONEY (née Minogue) Fossabeg, Scariff, Clare, V94 YC6Y



Nora, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her daughter Claire, sons Joe, John and Michael, daughters-in-law Sharon, Ann and Louise, grandchildren Niall, Ellen, Jack, Grace, Maeve, Oisín, Elliot and Ethan, sisters Mary and Kathleen, brothers Ray and Johnny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, Dec. 8th, from 3 pm with prayers at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 9th, at 11.30 am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Scariff with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Moynoe. Nora's funeral Mass may be viewed live on

https://youtu.be/oyWXMlbl0jg

Please adhere to current Covid restrictions, wearing of masks. Thank you. Messages of sympathy for the family may be inserted in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Clare Cancer Support.

The death has occurred of Eileen Pearl (née Moroney) Turkenna, Flagmount, Clare



The death has taken place of Eileen Pearl peacefully at the Mid-Western Hospital Limerick. Surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Pakie, son Michael, sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her sons Patrick, Joe, Christopher, Anthony and Peter, daughters Mary, Geraldine, Eileen and Winifred, sister Margaret, brothers John and Martin, sons in law, daughters in law, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren, great-grandchild Kayden, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Mary's Church, Flagmount (V94 YW70) this Wednesday from 7pm with prayer's at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon and Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Moynoe. Due to the current rising numbers of Covid 19 Cases the family would appreciate if people adhere to current government guideline's of mask wearing and no shaking hands. Messages of sympathy for the family may be inserted in the Condolence Book below.

