Deaths in Clare: Thursday December 2, 2021

The death has occurred of Bernard Allen Santry, Dublin / Lismore, Waterford / Cree, Clare. Allen Bernard (Santry, Dublin and formerly of Lismore, Co. Waterford and Cree, Co. Clare) and late of Irish Distillers, November 26th 2021 (suddenly); beloved husband of Pat and loving father of Julie, Adrian, Niall and Shirley. Sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Richard and Wayne, grandchildren Aisling, Oisín, Dáire, Jake, Erin, Seán and Evie, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in Lanigan’s Funeral Home, 21 Beaumont Road on Saturday 4th December 2021 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday morning to the Church of The Holy Child, Swords Road, Whitehall arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dardistown Cemetery.

Family flowers only. please.

The Funeral Mass for Bernard can also be seen via the following link

http://www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie/live-services/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live service.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary CLEAR Rathmines, Dublin / Parteen, Clare. CLEAR Mary (formerly of Parteen, Hove and Rathmines) December 2nd 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Marymount Care Centre, Westmanstown. Beloved sister of Nancy, Brendan and the late Paddy and Denis, dear sister-in-law of Anne and treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Very sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

May she rest in peace

Removal on Saturday morning (4th December) to St. Mary’s Dominican Priory, Tallaght arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Newland’s Cross Cemetery. Mary’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following this LINK on Saturday.

“Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her”

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Matthew Mcnamara Clonmoher, Bodyke, Clare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget (nee Pilkington), son William, daugther Edel (Burke), brothers Liam and T.J., sisters Pauline and Maura, son in law Kieran granddaughter Doireann, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence this Friday (3rd of December) from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends.House Strictly Private at all other time's. Arriving for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Bodyke on Saturday for 12 noon Mass followed by burial afterwards in Coolans Cemetery, Tuamgraney. Due to the current rising numbers of Covid 19 Cases the family would appreciate if people adhere to current government guideline's of Mask wearing and no shaking hands. Family Flowers only please and those who wish to leave a message can do so on the condolences selection below.

Mass will be streamed live link to follow.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bríd Myles (née Brassil) Rossnowlagh, Donegal / Tulla, Clare



The death has occurred of Bríd Myles (née Brassil) Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal and formerly from Tulla, Co. Clare. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a long illness. Predeceased by her husband Wally, mother of Franc, Grace and Maria, grandmother of Tommy, Jim, Cathy and Meabh, mother-in-law of Maria, Dave and Pete, sister of Mai, Donal, Lily and Paddy. Friend to many.

Reposing at her late residence on Friday the 3rd from 5pm. Private to family and close friends only please. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, December 4th, at 2.00 p.m. at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Tulla, Co. Clare, with burial afterwards in the St. Mochulla's Cemetery. Bríd's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tulla parish Facebook page.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patricia Rynne (née Dinan) Doonogan, Mullagh, Clare / Tulla, Clare



The death has occurred of Patricia Rynne (née Dinan), Doonogan, Mullagh, Ennis, Co. Clare (formerly of Maghera, Tulla, Ennis, Co. Clare) on the 30th November 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her heartbroken family, in the kind and gentle care of the staff of St. Joseph’s Ward, University Hospital Galway. Sadly missed and remembered with everlasting love by her beloved husband Gregory and children Dianne, Michelle, Niall, Greg and Elaine, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Ailbhe, sisters Mary and Bernadette, brothers Gerard and Michéal, aunties Nora and Josie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, loved grandchildren Eva and Elayna-Mae, extended family, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the Most Holy Redeemer Church, Coore, on Friday the 3rd of December from 3-6pm, finishing at 6pm, due to other Church arrangements, followed by Requiem Mass on Saturday the 4th of December at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Sláinte an Chláir. Social distancing to be observed at all times. Patricia’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Funerals live, link to follow.

May Patricia Rest in Peace

Mass cards can be sent to McMahon undertakers, Mullagh.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, click here