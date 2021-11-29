Deaths in Clare: Monday November 29, 2021

The death has occurred of John NIX Woodcock Hill, Meelick, Clare / Limerick. Teramo, Italy and formerly of Woodcock Hill, Meelick, Near Limerick.

John died peacefully in the presence of his loving wife Eugenia, after a long illness bravely borne.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Eugenia, adored children Starline, Grace and Mark, parents Gerard and Mary, sister Catherine, brother James, parents-in-law Dante and Angela, brothers-in-law Peter and Pino, sister-in-law Claire, nephew and niece, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

John's Funeral Service and Burial have taken place in Teramo, Italy. There will be a Month's Mind Mass in St. John's Cathedral in Limerick on Saturday, 4th December, at 12 noon.

This will be streamed live here.

We ask all attending to observe the Covid precautions in place, as per current public health guidelines which include social distancing.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolences section (Below).

