Latest Covid-19 figures released

A TOTAL of 5,649 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland this Thursday.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed the news this afternoon, while also reporting that a further 5,387 people have registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.
Both the PCR-confirmed figures and self-reported antigen figures are slightly lowered then the figures which were released on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health say that as of 8am today, there were 595 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country of which 63 were in ICU.
This compares to 627 patients with 68 in ICU at the same time 24 hours earlier.
The Department of Health says all data relating to new cases of Covid-19 is provisional and the HPSC and its surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of the disease on CIDR system.
