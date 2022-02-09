Daily increase in new confirmed Covid-19 cases revealed

Wednesday's Covid figures have been released
A TOTAL of 5,677 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Ireland this Wednesday.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed the news this afternoon, while also reporting that a further 5,578 people have registered a positive antigen test through the HSE's online portal.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health says there have now been 6,291 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland since the onset of the pandemic 23 months ago.
This, the department says, includes 63 deaths newly notified in the past week.
As of 8am today, there were 627 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country of which 68 were in ICU.
This compares to 646 patients with 72 in ICU at the same time 24 hours earlier.
