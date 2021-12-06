Search

06 Dec 2021

Free entry for Clare residents at festive Cliffs Of Moher

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is spreading a little Christmas cheer this month by providing free entry to all Clare residents up to and including December 23.

Ireland’s most visited natural attraction is supporting the ‘Buy Local’ campaign by inviting members of the public to visit the Shannon Heritage Gift Shop and Cafes, which offers dozens of local craft, artisan products and hampers.

 

“We are inviting the people of Clare to do their Christmas shopping here at the Cliffs of Moher, as well as enjoy the extensive menus on offer at our Cafes and take in a refreshing walk, all in a safe and festive atmosphere,” explained Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience.

 

Amongst the local and artisan suppliers are Ekotree Knitwear (Doolin), Irish Slate Craft (Lahinch), Wild Atlantic Candles (Kilrush), Atlantic Low Tide (Kilkee), Wilde Irish Chocolates (Tuamgraney), Spanish Point Sea Veg, Redesign Shack (Ennis), Bunratty Mead and many more.

 

Ms. Enright said, “Visitors will be able to choose from a wide range of knitwear, candle, art, porcelain, jewellery, ceramic and beauty products along with a range of other gift ideas from adult and children’s books to vintage posters and from handbags to Christmas decorations.  A wide selection of wines, jams, chutney, mustards, sea veg, chocolate, fudge, coffee, Christmas Cakes gift hampers and local foods, for which the Burren and County Clare is known the world over, is also on offer.”

 

Ms. Enright invited anyone thinking of visiting over the coming weeks to download the new Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience app in advance of their visit. With free Wi-Fi available throughout the main visitor centre building and viewing platforms, visitors will be able to access a range of information about the Cliffs via their smartphone.

 

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protection Area (SPA) for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council.  Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more details.

 

