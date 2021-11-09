Aer Lingus celebrate as US flights return to Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus is this week celebrating the welcome return of non-essential travel to the US, following the lifting of the entry ban that has been in place for 20 months.

Almost every Aer Lingus seat to the USA this week is booked, as the airline operates 70 flights to / from US favourites New York, Chicago, Boston and Washington DC. The airline will operate 16* transatlantic routes in 2022 and plans to increase its transatlantic capacity over the coming months, anticipating strong customer demand in the months ahead reconnecting families, friends and colleagues.

To celebrate, the airline has launched a 48-hour flash sale offering €100 off return flights. The sale ends at midnight tonight, 09 November.

Direct flights are now available to top destinations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Washington, Seattle and Philadelphia from as little as €169 each way including taxes and charges. Aer Lingus will also re-introduce flying from Shannon in March to New York and Boston with 14 flights per week to the USA.

The reopening of non-essential travel is hugely significant for the US-Irish business community and the business travel market. According to the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, there are over 800 US companies in Ireland, employing 180,000 people. And over 650 Irish companies have a base in the US.

In order to make travel easier, Aer Lingus has partnered with VeriFLY. By downloading the VeriFLY app and uploading Covid-19 related documentation required for their destination, Aer Lingus customers can ensure that all of their Covid-19 related documentation is verified before travel.

Aer Lingus has also extended its market-leading ‘Book with Confidence’ policy which allows all customers travelling with the airline to change their travel dates free of charge, and as many times as they wish, up to seven days before they travel. The flexible booking policy is available on all bookings up until 30th September 2022.**

In a further boost to Irish tourism Aer Lingus is delighted to support the return of US College Football to the Aviva Stadium next summer. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will see the teams and thousands of Northwestern Wildcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers supporters travel to Ireland during August 2022, and the much-anticipated Navy-Notre Dame fixture is to return to the Aviva Stadium in August 2023.

Lynne Embleton, CEO of Aer Lingus said: “Today marks a very important moment for Aer Lingus, the travel and tourism sector and the whole Irish economy. Aer Lingus will reconnect friends and family, businesses and colleagues on both sides of the Atlantic. After 20 long months, we are re-establishing Dublin Airport as the most efficient connecting hub between the US and Europe.”

Peter O’Neill, COO of Aer Lingus said: “Customers travelling to the USA are advised to check details about the latest travel requirements on AerLingus.com, as the entry requirements change from today. To make the process easier for our customers, we have invested in VeriFLY a travel pass app that allows users to upload and ensure that their travel documentation is checked and approved before travelling to the airport. Aer Lingus customers cannot check-in online ahead of flights to / from the USA unless they use VeriFLY. This will allow customers to get their online boarding pass and go straight to bag drop / boarding gate, and avoid queuing at check-in. Our teams across the airline are looking forward to welcoming customers back to the airport and back on-board.”