Outages and road closures following burst water main on Limerick/Clare border

Irish Water has confirmed there is a 'burst' to a large water main in the Corbally area and that they are currently working with Clare County Council to restore water as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

According to a statement, "Whilst every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, the burst is impacting the water supply to homes and businesses in Corbally, Knockballynameath, Carraig Midhe, Westbury and surrounding areas in Co. Clare."

Irish Water's service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway.

The statement to the Limerick Leader continued - "To support impacted customers, an alternative water supply will be in place and water tankers with clean drinking water will be available from lunchtime at a number of locations for the duration of the outage. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tankers and to boil the water before consumption as a precautionary measure. Irish Water would also like to remind the public to adhere to public health advice in relation to social distancing and mask wearing when collecting water from the tankers. "

As the repairs continue, there is a traffic management plan in place and the road between Athlunkard Bridge and Larkins cross will remain closed until the works have been completed. Local and emergency access will be maintained at all times.

Pat Britton, Irish Water, commented: “The repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website quoting the reference number CLA00040130."