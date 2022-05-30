Search

30 May 2022

Dromoland Golf Club Notes

Dromoland Golf Club Notes

Men’s 18 hole Stroke play off the Blue Discs Competition weekend 28th & 29th May 2022

 

1st           Donagh Murphy                70 nett

2nd          Brian Hickey                      70 nett

Gross     Killian Howard                  72

 

Men’s 18 hole Stroke Play off the White Tees Competition weekend 28th & 29th May 2022

  

1st           Evan O’Mara                     66  nett

2nd          Gerry McInerney              67 nett

3rd          Niall Cannon                      68 nett

 

Ladies golf results for the 18 Hole Stroke - Medal 2 competition for the weekend 28th & 29th May 2022:   

 

1st   Siobhan Dyar        70 Nett

2nd  Mairead Toomey    73 Nett

Gross Mairead Bergin   90

3rd   Lisa McKnight        78

 

9 Hole STB

1st Kelly Maclean Colleran   20pts

