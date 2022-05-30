Dromoland Golf Club Notes

Men’s 18 hole Stroke play off the Blue Discs Competition weekend 28th & 29th May 2022
1st Donagh Murphy 70 nett
2nd Brian Hickey 70 nett
Gross Killian Howard 72
Men’s 18 hole Stroke Play off the White Tees Competition weekend 28th & 29th May 2022
1st Evan O’Mara 66 nett
2nd Gerry McInerney 67 nett
3rd Niall Cannon 68 nett
Ladies golf results for the 18 Hole Stroke - Medal 2 competition for the weekend 28th & 29th May 2022:
1st Siobhan Dyar 70 Nett
2nd Mairead Toomey 73 Nett
Gross Mairead Bergin 90
3rd Lisa McKnight 78
9 Hole STB
1st Kelly Maclean Colleran 20pts
