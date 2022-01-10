Kilrush Golf Club Weekly Notes

Mens Notes
3 Jan - 9 Jan 3 Kings Week Singles
1 Michael Miniter (10) 29 pts
2 Derek Garvey (10) 28 pts
3 David Abbott (11) 27 pts
4 Neil Browne (04) 27 pts
5 Brian Scanlan (07) 27 pts
Christmas Eclectic League
Stableford Winner: Derek Garvey (10) 36 pts
Scratch Winner: Malcolm McCarthy (07) 42
