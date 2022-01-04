Dromoland Golf Club weekly results

Gents 9 Hole Stableford Competition
1st – Eamon Power 23 Pts
2nd – John Higgins 22 Pts
3rd – Paudie Dorgan 21 Pts
Gross – Cillian O’Connor 21 Pts
4th – Paul English 21 Pts
