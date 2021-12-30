Search

30 Dec 2021

Munster Rugby Development side to face Ireland U20s tomorrow is named

Munster Development side to face Ireland U20s tomorrow is named

Limerick back-row Daniel Okeke, in action for Munster against Wasps in the Heineken Champions Cup this month, starts for the Munster Development side against the Ireland U20s in Cork

Reporter:

Clare Live Reporter

Email:

news@clarelive.ie

The Munster Development side has been named for Thursday’s Challenge Match against the Ireland U20s at Musgrave Park (2.30pm).

UCC back row forward Jack Kelleher will captain the side with three Greencore Munster Rugby Academy players in the starting line-up – Conor Phillips, Tony Butler and Daniel Okeke.

With the Ireland U20s commencing their Six Nations preparations before Christmas out half Butler joined his Garryowen colleague Dylan Murphy, who starts at hooker, and centre Darragh French (UCC) when lining out against Italy in a warm-up encounter.

Five players from the Ireland U19s training panel are also included in the squad – Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College) and Henry Buttimer (Rockwell).

Phillips, who most recently lined out with his club Young Munster and the Ireland 7s, starts at fullback and is flanked by wingers Oji and George Coomber (UCC).

It’s a UCC centre pairing with Daniel Squires joining French in midfield with Young Munster’s Adam Maher starting inside Butler at half back.

In the front row Murphy is propped up by Shannon’s Kieran Ryan and fellow Garryowen-man Darragh McCarthy.

Cork Con’s John Forde and Cashel’s Fearghail O’Donoghue pack down in the second row with Keller, UCC’s Jack O’Sullivan and Okeke completing the back row.

Included in the replacements are Senior player James French and Academy player Mark Donnelly.

Munster Development: Conor Phillips (Young Munster); Ihechi Oji (CC Roscrea), Darragh French (UCC), Daniel Squires (UCC), George Coomber (UCC); Tony Butler (Garryowen), Adam Maher (Young Munster); Kieran Ryan (Shannon), Dylan Murphy (Garryowen), Darragh McCarthy (Garryowen); John Forde (Cork Con), Fearghail O’Donoghue (Cashel); Jack Kelleher (C) (UCC), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC), Daniel Okeke (Shannon).

Replacements From: Luke McAuliffe (Cork Con), Mark Donnelly (Garryowen), James French (UCC), Diarmuid Dennehy (Shannon/Bruff), Ruadhann Quinn (Crescent College), Jack Oliver (Garryowen), Jeff Williams (Bandon Grammar), Alan Flannery (Shannon), Henry Buttimer (Rockwell).

Supporter Information:

Cash only entry – Adult €10; Children/OAP €5.
MRSC Members/10-Year Ticket Holders – Free on presentation of Membership Card.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media