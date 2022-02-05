Stephen Mulhern to host Dancing on Ice as Philip Schofield tests positive for Covid-19

Stephen Mulhern will co-host Dancing On Ice this week while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid, ITV has confirmed.

The TV star will join Holly Willoughby to front the show after Schofield announced on Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Schofield confirmed he is still testing positive on Saturday morning in a post on his Instagram stories, in which he wrote: “Did two tests to be absolutely sure.





“Sorry @dancingonice. Have an amazing show @stephenmulhern it’s so much fun x”

A statement from ITV said: “This Sunday’s episode of Dancing On Ice will be hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern while Phillip Schofield continues to self-isolate.”

It was previously announced that Dame Arlene Phillips will swap the dancefloor for the ice rink when she joins the show as a guest judge this weekend.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge, 78, will make a one-off appearance on the panel alongside permanent judges Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo for the show’s musical theatre-themed week.

Last weekend presenter Ria Hebden became the second contestant eliminated from the show, after ending up in the skate-off during movie week.

The judges unanimously chose to save former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens.

Dancing On Ice is on ITV on Sunday at 6pm.