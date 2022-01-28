Search

28 Jan 2022

WATCH: Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

Will you be tuning in?

Graham Norton Graham Norton Graham Norton Graham Norton Graham Norton Graham Norton

WATCH: Here's the line-up of guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:26 AM

The guests have been revealed for this week's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.

Joining Graham in studio will be Penélope Cruz, Pedro Almodóvar, James McAvoy, Nicôle Lecky, and singer songwriter Ella Henderson. 

Oscar-winner Penélope Cruz and iconic Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar chat about their new film Parallel Mothers. 

James McAvoy talks about the challenge of making the improvised thriller My Son, while Nicôle Lecky speaks about writing and starring in the new BBC Three drama series Mood, which she describes as “A high octane ride".

Ella Henderson performs Brave live in the studio before joining Graham for a chat.

Catch The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, Friday, January 28 at 10.35pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here