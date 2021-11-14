Search

14/11/2021

SLIDESHOW: Limerick Youth Service thrills with ‘spooktacular’ event

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK families caught a breath of fresh air as the community of Garryowen came together again for their annual Halloween Fair.

Organised by Limerick Youth Service (LYS) as part of the Garryowen Community Development Project, dozens of families young and old took part in sporting and spooky games.

Occasioned as “the sectors tentative return to normality” by one youth worker following the forced two-year closure caused by Covid-19, there was nothing but broad smiles on painted faces at Geraldine’s AFC Clubhouse on Friday.

LYS Worker Michael Tynan said: “The Halloween Fair was part of the social calendar down here in Garryowen for many years. This is our first foray into events within the community since Covid.”

At the fair, high-spirited children took to all the thrills including face-painting, three separate soccer challenges, an on-site clown and a hair-raising haunted house.

Several attendees spoke to the Limerick Leader as they awaited their turn to enter the clubhouse, which was serving as the haunted house for the evening’s activities.

“We have been through the haunted house several times today. The scariest so far is the jack in the box that jumps out of a real life coffin at you,” they said.

All hands were on deck to ensure a successful day out was had for all. The fair was run by LYS and included assistance from Limerick Sports Partnership and several TUS students.

Michael added that the event was a fantastic opportunity for local families to come back to the new normal and engage in exciting outdoor games in a fun and safe environment for all.

“The money gathered to fund the fair was raised by adult education classes and all sorts of charitable donations from the Limerick and Clare ETB as well as Limerick Youth Service.

“It’s really a thank you to everyone in the community for participating in our project.”

*PICTURES: Adrian Butler

