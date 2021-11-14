Search

14/11/2021

SLIDESHOW:  Vastly experienced Limerick photographer admits he has concerns for the future

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE photographer of today has to be more creative with their work to make it stand-out, believes Keith Wiseman.

And his work on this page speaks for itself.

Keith says ‘Capturing History’ - a tagline used by the Press Photographers Association of Ireland - explains what it is they do as photographers. 

“We observe and record moments as they occur for all to see and remember into the future. In an age where everyone has a camera, smartphone or device and are conditioned to instantly use it to record any situation and share it online with friends globally, the photographer of today has to be more creative with their work to make it stand out. 

“I try to shoot in M’ to control the exposure manually and use available light and off camera lighting to make an image more striking.”

Keith’s love of photography started where he grew up in Mountshannon, Co Clare. At just 10-years-old, Keith received a gift of a camera from his cousin.

“When in secondary school at Villiers on the North Circular Road I joined the camera club and learned how to develop film and prints in the cleaning cupboard of the art room.

“I bought my first SLR camera, a Canon AE-1, in New York, spending most of my budget for the holiday on the camera!” 

A theme in this series has been while photography may have been participants’ first love it was not the career path they chose.

“While in first year at LIT studying Architectural Technical Design, I got assignments from local publications for my photographs which I then pursued as a career. Continuing to supply newspapers with images from sport, news and events markings, I acquired commercial clients, advertising and marketing agencies and continued to grow the business. 

“My first international assignment was a trip to Boston with the Southill Children’s Fund covering their concert tour. While there I got to spend some time on assignments with Boston Globe photographer Billy Brett which gave me inspiration to develop my photographic skills.”

Fast-forwarding to the here and now, Keith is a vastly experienced photographer but like many he has concerns for the future.

“With the current pandemic in mind working as a photographer is very limited and with the lack of events and occasions for the foreseeable future it is hard to know what the future holds.”

He has lived in picturesque Lough Gur for the past 11 years with his wife and two daughters.

Keith’s online portfolio can be viewed here and he can be contacted at kwisemanphoto@gmail.com; www.kwisemanphoto.ie or by phone at 087 6412862.   

